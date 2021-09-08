L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 175.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,246 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $20,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $229.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.02. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,870 shares of company stock worth $24,438,239. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

