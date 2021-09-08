Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) shares rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 2,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

LABP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

