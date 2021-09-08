Lendefi (LDFI) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Lendefi has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $8,915.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lendefi has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00129194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00179148 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.07 or 0.07141036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,584.44 or 0.99836324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.70 or 0.00745171 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

