Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,064,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $323,000.

SHY stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

