Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,354,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.