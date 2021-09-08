Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 235.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after buying an additional 1,543,417 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE MO opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

