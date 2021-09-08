Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 777 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

