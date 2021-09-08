Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 89,042 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 957.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 149,320 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 133,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $81.22.

