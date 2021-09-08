LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). On average, analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,924,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,942,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,309,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LifeStance Health Group (LFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.