Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $2.40 on Major Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00005165 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.28 million and $367,408.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.57 or 0.00392357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.