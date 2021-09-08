LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect LightPath Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 million, a P/E ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 1.35. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightPath Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of LightPath Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

