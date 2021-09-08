Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$123.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$123.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS to C$142.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down C$2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$147.81. 661,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.91. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$37.51 and a 1-year high of C$151.80. The company has a market cap of C$21.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.03.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

