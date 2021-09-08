Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $181.65

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.13 billion and $5.25 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $181.65 or 0.00393037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.