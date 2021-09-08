Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,730,912. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $309.72 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

