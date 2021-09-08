Loom Network Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $108.48 million and $27.78 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00059502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00167290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.50 or 0.00718337 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

