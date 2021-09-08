Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 9,540 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 128.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after buying an additional 2,128,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 110.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,823,000 after buying an additional 907,333 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after buying an additional 726,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.22, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

