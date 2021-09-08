Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $845,000 Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI stock opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $120.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.