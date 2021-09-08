Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $895,000 Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 54.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 665,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 128,118 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $304.55 million, a P/E ratio of 88.54 and a beta of 2.21.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. Analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.