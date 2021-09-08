Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,163 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after buying an additional 72,251 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 26,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

MRNS opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

