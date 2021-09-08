Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Regional Management by 12.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 8.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 51.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 15,553 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.71 per share, with a total value of $913,116.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $292,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,639 shares of company stock worth $2,495,584. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RM opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $594.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.42. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $60.45.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

