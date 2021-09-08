Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,175 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after buying an additional 172,661 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 277,240 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $109,150,000 after buying an additional 242,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 159.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

