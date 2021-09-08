Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,230 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,224 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,606,000 after purchasing an additional 357,972 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,412,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.56%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.