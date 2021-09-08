LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $442.48

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 442.48 ($5.78) and traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.27). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 480 ($6.27), with a volume of 38,329 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSL. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £494.25 million and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 443.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 395.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

