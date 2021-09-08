Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande Acquires 10,000 Shares

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $111,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin M. Lalande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Kevin M. Lalande acquired 8,100 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $91,935.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Kevin M. Lalande bought 8,625 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,735.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Kevin M. Lalande bought 14,900 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $147,063.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Kevin M. Lalande bought 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $362,124.00.

LUMO opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $36.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

