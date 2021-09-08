Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $20.40 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,509.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,463.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3,322.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

