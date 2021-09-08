Maecenas (ART) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $256.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $193,128.51 and $256.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00147516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.44 or 0.00731974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00043221 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars.

