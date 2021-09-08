Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 16,308 Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ LCAP opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.