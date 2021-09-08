Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $205,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 154.3% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $640,437 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $223.88 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $113.56 and a twelve month high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.20.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

