Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $234,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $122,625,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $2,045,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,569 shares of company stock worth $39,880,275 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

