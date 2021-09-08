Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $46,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

