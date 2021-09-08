Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $108,000 Position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Nautilus Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $14,716,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NAUT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204 in the last three months.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

