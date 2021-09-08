Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Down 1.1%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) shares dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.08 and last traded at C$27.14. Approximately 151,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 365,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.43.

MFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 57.72%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

