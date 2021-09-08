Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after buying an additional 4,454,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,423,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,124 shares of company stock worth $18,071,807. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.