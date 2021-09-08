Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 586 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $380.90 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.03 and a 200 day moving average of $324.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $914,197,438. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

