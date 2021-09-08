Mark A. Sirgo Purchases 73,529 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NMTR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. 10,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,688,528. The company has a market capitalization of $346.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,484,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 9,723,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 1,936,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 2,064,365 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 3,037,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,274,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

