Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 127.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.