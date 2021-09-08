Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 9,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 57,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $267.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.
Marlin Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRLN)
Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.
Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.