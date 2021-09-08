Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 9,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 57,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $267.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 27.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

