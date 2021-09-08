Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $84.87

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.87 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.14). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 84.35 ($1.10), with a volume of 724,011 shares traded.

MARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £542.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

