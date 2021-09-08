Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,141 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Mattel worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mattel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAT. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of MAT opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

