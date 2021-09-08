MAX Exchange Token Price Up 2.1% This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000826 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $700,535.56 and approximately $119,543.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.63 or 0.99881746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043980 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.43 or 0.00881743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.38 or 0.00429436 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.17 or 0.00317549 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00065087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004797 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

