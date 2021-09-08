MeaTech 3D Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 8th (NASDAQ:MITC)

MeaTech 3D’s (NASDAQ:MITC) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 8th. MeaTech 3D had issued 2,427,185 shares in its public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,006 based on an initial share price of $10.30. After the expiration of MeaTech 3D’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MITC stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. MeaTech 3D has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MeaTech 3D during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MeaTech 3D in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MeaTech 3D in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MeaTech 3D in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in MeaTech 3D by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

