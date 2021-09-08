Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Reduced by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,050 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,834,000 after acquiring an additional 458,766 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.28. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

