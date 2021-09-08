Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,798 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2,240.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 110,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

