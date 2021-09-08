Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,263 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 23.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after buying an additional 259,492 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

NYSE WRK opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.