Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $137.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SPSC shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

