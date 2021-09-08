Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

