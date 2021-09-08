Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $800,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $359.57 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.43 and a 200-day moving average of $358.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,516 shares of company stock valued at $65,693,830. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.