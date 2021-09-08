Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,889 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after acquiring an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after buying an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,754,000 after buying an additional 109,076 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,781,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,947,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,462. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

