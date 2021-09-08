megaBONK (MBONK) Market Cap Tops $194,005.55

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. megaBONK has a total market cap of $194,005.55 and approximately $6,325.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, megaBONK has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00150266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.00723248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043197 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

