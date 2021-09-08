Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0520 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $12,531.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.57 or 0.00429034 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.06 or 0.00894802 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.